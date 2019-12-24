Buhari orders DSS to release Dasuki, Sowore

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) and convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, from custody.

The final documentation for the release of the two men is being at the headquarters of the DSS in Abuja..

Details later…

