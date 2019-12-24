Buhari orders DSS to release Dasuki, Sowore

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) and convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, from custody.
The final documentation for the release of the two men is being at the headquarters of the DSS in Abuja..
Details later…
Kindly Share This Story:
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.