Buhari okays appointment of nine permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari 

By Dirisu Yakubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of nine (9) new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

In a press release dated November 4th, 2019, Office of the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan made available to journalists on Wednesday; the new appointees are drawn from the six geo-political zones as well as Borno, Niger and Ogun states.

The appointees are Engineer Musa Hassan (Borno), Ahmed Aliyu (Niger) and Olushola Idowu (Ogun). Others include Andrew David Adejoh (North-Central), Umar Idris Tijjani (North-East), Nasir Sani Gwarzo (North-West), Nebeolisa Victor Anako (South-East), Fashedemi Temitope Peter (South-West) and Evelyn Ngige (South-South).

The release signed by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director of Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation noted that portfolios would be allocated to the new appointees in due course.

