Paul Ibe, the Spokesperson to the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has said that President Buhari’s name did not make Google’s recently released list of most searched Persons in Nigeria.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, Paul Ibe said, it is the usual occurrence that the president of a country under review usually makes the list.

He said for President Buhari not to have made the Google list has justified the PDP’s position that President Buhari could not have won the 2019 election because, according to him, the president is not popular.

However, among the list shown by the spokesperson, Atiku’s name appeared second among the top ten names.

According to him, “Google has just released the list of the most searched persons in Nigeria for the year 2019 and Atiku Abubakar is the second most searched person after Naira Marley. Incidentally, General Buhari is not amongst the top 10 most searched Nigerians.

“This result reflects our position on the 2019 Presidential election. General Buhari could not have won that election because he is not popular with Nigerians and this is tangible evidence. It is an established pattern that the president, leader of a country is usually the most searched political personality. Nigeria bucks the trend. Why? That is poser for the media.

“Please see below for the top 10 most searched names in Google from Nigeria:

Naira Marley Atiku Neymar MC Oluomo Rema Cameron Boyce XXXtentacion Teni Nipsey Hussle DJ Arafat.” Vanguard