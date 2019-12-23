Breaking News
Buhari meets Fayemi, Bagudu in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu.

The President met separately with the two governors.

He first met with Fayemi at the President’s office and met the Kebbi State governor a few minutes later.

Bagudu was accompanied to the meeting by his Jigawa State counterpart, Abubakar Badaru.

However, the agenda of the two meetings were not made public. (NAN)

 

