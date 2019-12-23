Breaking News
Translate

Buhari meets Chairman of Governors’ Forum, Fayemi, others

On 5:16 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
President Muhammadu Buhari. PHOTO: Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, as well as the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Sen. Atiku Bagudu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president met separately with the two governors, with the first meeting with Fayemi at the president’s office.

Also read: GODFATHER ALLEGATION: Oshiomhole compiled list of Obaseki’s commissioners in his living room in 2016 — Edo Govt

Buhari later met with Bagudu, who was accompanied by his Jigawa counterpart, Abubakar Badaru.

Reports also have it that the agenda of the two meetings were unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!