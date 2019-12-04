Buhari launches national security strategy

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday launched the new national security strategy to tackle security challenges in the country.

The ceremony which took place inside the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, had in attendance, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Service Chiefs, Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies and Heads of Para military organizations.

The President explained that the launch was necessitated by security challenges in the country and the next to have a safer and more secure nation.

Details later…