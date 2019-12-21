Buhari holds bilateral talks with ECOWAS Leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday held bilateral talks with some leaders of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, in Abuja.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the ongoing 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government taking place in Nigeria.

Some of the West African leaders said to have met with President Buhari included President Alassane Quattara of Cote d’Ivoire; Patrick Talon of Benin Republic; Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone; George Weah of Liberia and Rock Marc Kabore of Burkina Faso.

The bilateral talks were held behind closed doors and the outcomes were not made public as at the time of filing this report.

The 56th session of the ECOWAS is expected to consider among other sub-regional issues which include the recommendations on the proposed single currency regime for the sub-region.

ECOWAS leaders agreed on a single currency for the sub-region 30 years back, to boost cross-border trade and economic development.

They had formally agreed to name the common currency “Eco”.

The member states of ECOWAS are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

