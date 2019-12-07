Buhari condoles with UAE President over brother’s death

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday commiserated with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over the death of his brother, Prince Sultan.

President Buhari in the condolence message said: “I received with shock the news of the death of your brother, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President’s Representative and your brother who died some days ago.

“On behalf of myself, the government and the entire people of Nigeria, I extend our profound condolences to your Highness, the Nahyan family, the government and the entire good people of UAE.

“May Allah in His infinite mercies admit him into Jannatul Firdaus. May our prayers comfort his family, the government and people of the United Arab Emirates.”

Vanguard