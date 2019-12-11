Breaking News
Buhari condemns terrorist killing of 67 Soldiers in Niger Republic

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday night condemned the terrorist attack in Inates, western region of Niger Republic, near the Mali border, which resulted in the killing of 67 military personnel, with 34 people still unaccounted.

President Buhari who expressed deep shock and sadness over the heinous and despicable attack by terrorists that reportedly crossed in from neighboring Mali, also expressed Nigeria’s solidarity with the government and people of Niger Republic in the aftermath of the tragedy.

He reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to continue working closely with countries neighbouring the Sahel and the Sahara, as well as international partners, to defeat the roving terrorists creating havoc in the sub-region.

Buhari said, ”On behalf of myself, the government and people of Nigeria, I send our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, the government and the people of Niger Republic following this dastardly attack.

”We offer prayers for the repose of those murdered and for the safe recovery and return of those who are still to be accounted for.”

