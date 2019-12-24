Buhari calls ex-president, Jonathan, over gunmen attack on his home 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru and Soni Daniel – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday put a call to former President Goodluck Jonathan to sympathize with him following an attack by gunmen on his Otuoke, Bayelsa State country residence.

In the telephone conversation, President Buhari expressed sadness over the “tragic and unfortunate attack,” during which a gallant soldier lost his life.

While commending the soldiers on guard for bravely repelling the attack, the President condoled with family members as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Army over the loss of one of the guards.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, assured that the protection of the life of the former leader and all citizens of the country will continue to be the major preoccupation of his administration.

A family source confirmed to Vanguard in Abuja that the former president was not at the Otueke home when the gunmen struck around 3am on Tuesday.

The member of the family told Vanguard that Jonathan left Otueke for his Yenagoa home just before midnight, having visited the village three times on Monday.

“The gunmen assumed that he was in the Otueke residence having seen him visiting thrice on Monday till late. His movements confused the assailants,” the close associate of former president said.

“The gunmen, who came with many motorized boats, were heavily armed but were intercepted by soldiers at the river bank linking the home.

But they shot and killed one of the soldiers instantly while one is in critical condition.

“But the soldiers fought back and killed no fewer than two of the attackers whose bodies were taken away by the fleeing gunmen,” the family member added.

