Buhari approves deployment of 19 permanent secretaries

By Dirisu Yakubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate deployment of 19 permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.

In a circular signed by the Acting Head, Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, dated December 18, 2019, the deployment takes immediate effect.

The affected permanent secretaries include Edet Sunday Akpan who is leaving the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to Mines and Steel Development; Esther Walson Jack (Niger Delta Affairs) to Ministry of Power; Dr. Abdulkadir Muazu (Mines and Steel) to Agriculture and Rural Development; and Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar (Agriculture and Rural Development) to Ministry of Science and Technology.

Also affected are Olusade Adesola (Youth and Sports) to Niger Delta Affairs; Gabriel Tanimu Aduda (Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation) to Youth and Sport; Bitrus Bako Nabasu (Science and Technology) to Petroleum Resources; Afolabi Ernest Umakhire (Budget and National Planning) to Office of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF; Maurice Nnamdi Mbaeri (Police Service Commission) to Ministry of Police Affairs; and Dr. Bakari Wadinga (OHCSF) TO Ministry of Environment.

Others are Olusola Olayinka Idowu (Budget and National Planning), David Adejo Andrew (OHCSF, Service Welfare Unit), Engr. Nebeolisa Victor Anako (Police Service Commission), Dr. Evelyn Ngige (Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation), Aliyu Ahmed (Finance, Special Duties), and Tijjani Idris Umar (Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development).

The trio of Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo (Trade, Industry and Investment), Engr. Hassan Musa (Aviation) and Temitope Peter Fashedemi (OHCSF, Special Duties Office) complete the list.

Vanguard

