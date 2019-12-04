Vanguard Logo

Buhari approves appointment of nine new permanent secretaries

Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the appointment of nine new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Communications in the Office of the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Olawunmi Ogunmosule, the new permanent secretaries were drawn from the six geo-political zones as well as Borno, Niger and Ogun States.

The appointees are – Engr. Musa Hassan (Borno), Ahmed Aliyu (Niger) and Olushola Idowu (Ogun).

Others are – Andrew David Adejoh (North-Central), Umar Idris Tijjani (North-East), Nasir Sani Gwarzo (North-West), Nebeolisa Victor Anako (South-East), Fashedemi Temitope Peter (South-West) and Evelyn Ngige (South-South).

The statement said portfolios would be allocated to the new permanent secretaries in due course.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

