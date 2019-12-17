Buhari approves Amshi as Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission

Kindly Share This Story:

…Names two additional nominees for NAHCON

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally approved the nomination of Ahmed Kadi Amshi as Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission.

Amshi’s nomination was contained in a letter dated December 11, 2019, and read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “Further to your letters (NASS/9th/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/06/11/19 dated November 6, 2019 and NASS/9tg/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/25/11/19 dated 25th November, 2019, I write to convey my approval of your nominations for the appointments of Chairman and Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission as follows:

Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, Chairman (Yobe, North East); Babagana Modu, Member (Borno, North East); Abubakar Tutare (Taraba, North East); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos, South West); Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo, South West); Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta, South South).

Others are: Bassey Etuk (Akwa-Ibom); Bailyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Zamfara, North West); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North West); Julius Ucha (Ebonyi, South East); Nnamdi Anyaechie (Imo, South East); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi, North Central); and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa, North Central).

In a related development, President Buhari also on Tuesday requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of two (2) additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Buhari letter reads: “Pursuant to section 3(1)(d) (II) and (III) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act, 2006, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate two (2) additional nominees, Bala Muhammad and Yusuf Nwoha, as members of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

“The Distinguished Senate may wish to recall that I recently sent sixteen (16) nominees to be considered by the Senate, for appointment as members of NAHCON. At that time, I indicated that makes of the remaining nominees would be conveyed to the Senate, once ongoing consultations were concluded.

“Having now concluded those consultations, I hereby request for the confirmation, by the Senate of the appointments of the following two (2) additional nominees as members of NAHCON, namely: Bala Muhammad as the representative of Jama’atul Nasril Islam; and Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha as representative of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.”

