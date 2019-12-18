Breaking News
Buhari appoints Auwalu as new Director of DPR

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the appointment of Mr. Sarki Auwalu as substantive Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for an initial term of four years.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Auwalu, a chemical engineer, has been a driving force for the DPR since he joined the agency as Principal Chemical Engineer in 1998.

According to the statement, the new Director is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and had his post-graduate studies at the Bayero University, Kano, PETRAD, Norway, and the PetroSkill, United States, among other institutions.

“Auwalu is an Associate Member, Institute of Chemical Engineers, UK; Member, Society of Petroleum Engineers; Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers; and Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN),” the statement added.

 

Vanguard

 

