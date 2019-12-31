Buhari, Adeshina meet in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adeshina, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adeshina, who arrived at the Presidential Villa at 11:20 a.m., was taken to the President’s office by presidential aides.

The agenda of the meeting has not been made public.

The AfDB president attended the 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority Heads of State and Government held on December 21.

READ ALSO: Buhari appoints Ahmad REA MD

At the meeting, he told West African leaders that the multilateral development institution had helped 18 million people with access to electricity.

“The AfDB also supported another 141 million people with access to agricultural technologies for food security.

“In addition, the bank had provided 13 million people with access to finance; 101 million people with access to improved transport and 60 million people with access to improved water and sanitation,” he said at the ECOWAS summit. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: