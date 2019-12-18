Budget office to spend N755.3m on miscellaneous, travel, printing, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Budget Office of the Federation is to spend N755.3 million on travel, miscellaneous, printing of non-security documents and electricity charges from the total allocation of N1.9 billion allocation for the year.

Other items expected to gulp the amount include procurement of office stationaries, construction and repair of fire fighting station, purchase of computers and construction of library.

The budget signed on Tuesday by President Mohammadu Buhari indicates that there was no significant change with the appropriation forwarded to the National Assembly by the executive.

A breakdown of the figure shows that the Budget Office of the Federation will be spending a whooping sum of N250.2 million on miscellaneous expenses for the year.

The Office is also at liberty to spend the sum of N233.4 million on local travels, while the sum of N22 million would be spent on international travels for the same year in view.

Further checks into the approved budget also shows that the Office would be spending N80 million on electricity charges next year and another N80 million on office stationaries and computers.

Similarly, while the sum of N45.8 million would be spent on printing of non-security documents; the Office is going to spend N26.4 million on construction and repair of firefighting station and N17.2 million on library.

Meanwhile, the Office is to spend a total of N454.8 million on capital projects, while a whooping sum of N1.47 billion would be spent on recurrent expenditure.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: