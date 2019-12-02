Budget: Borno Government Proposed N134.5 Billion For 2020

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

The Borno State government has proposed a Budget of N134.5 Billion with Recurrent Expenditure of N67.54 Billion and Capital Expenditure of N66.96 Billion representing 50.37% Recurrent Expenditure and b49.73% Capital Expenditure.

This is even as Government seek procurement of new fleets of buses for both intra and inter-state mass transit services and also to introduce state owned taxi cabs, trucks and pickups for transportation of goods and services. To this end, activities of KEKE NAPEP a.k.a Tricycle Operators will now be restricted to certain routes within the state capital as from January 2020. This is to ensure decongestions of Maiduguri, the state capital. The State Government has, however, pledged to continue to support KEKE NAPEP operators in the State. Governor Babagana Umara Zulum disclosed on Monday during presentation of 2020 Appropriation Bill, tagged " Budget of Recovery and Stabilization".

He said personnel costs and interventions to manage humanitarian crisis accounts for the slight increase of the recurrent over Capital expenditure pointing out that the 2020 budget is 7.5% less than 2019 as the price of oil benchmark is fixed at $57US as against $60US last year.

He said the policy direction of his administration is to ensure effective and efficient delivery of the 10- point development agenda stressing that the overarching objective of rejuvenating the economy, restoring dignity of labour and rekindling hope and strengthning resilience informed the decision to name the 2020 budget as Budget of Recovery and Stabilization.

He listed the broad based fundamental objectives as : Strengthen the Security architecture to safeguard lives and properties of our people, boost the agricultural sector and forestall food Security and reduce dependency on food aids.

Others are: massive investment in education,healthcare and social welfare to reinvigorate the human resources base of the state, Rekindle economic growth through job creation and support for Small Scale Enterprise (SMEs,) Reconstruction and rehabilitation of Infrastructure in terms of road networks, water and sanitation, electricity and Housing etc.

The objectives equally includes Emplace good governance through robust and responsive public service built on principles of accountability, transparency, equity and justice in resource utilization and service delivery.

The governor reiterated that his government will not tolerate another mass displacement, embarrassing humanitarian situation and joblessness of the enrgetic youth, food insecurity, massive school dropouts and hopelessness of the vulnerable group as caused by insurgency. It is for this reason that public order and safety function is budgetted the sum of N5.09Billion.

He said government intends to expand outreach to all the local government areas, mobilize intreventions from financial institutions and other organizations and provide all necessary incentives to farmers for a bumper harvest hence the sum of N4.2 Billion is allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture for its recurrent and Capital expenditure adding that government is willing to cultivate 100,000 hectares of Land in the year 2020.

Other sectoral allocations are Min of Education N6.9 billion, UBE N2.2Bn, Teaching Service Board N4.7 billion, Min of Higher Education N9.14billion, Poverty Alleviation N2.1bn, Science, Technology and Innovation N2.85 billion, Youth and Sports N1.2 billion, Ministry of Women Affairs N699.9 million and Ministry of Health and Human Services N11.66billion.

Others are Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Reconcilliation N9.21 billion , Ministry of Works N7.08 billion , Water Resources N3.5 billion , Housing and Energy N4.48 billion, Trade, Investment and Tourism N3.26 billion ,Ministry of Transport N1.5 billion and Ministry of Finance N19. 17 billion.

According to the governor the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries has been allocated N1.124 billion, Ministry of Environment N2.05 billion, Borno State House of Assembly N5.34 billion, Local government service commission N127 million, Board of Internal Revenue N255 million, Civil Service Commission N197.5 million and Governor’s Office N4.996billion.

More so, Zulum said, Borno State Independent Electoral Commission is statutorily responsible for organizing, undertaking and supervision of all elections into the Local Government Councils in the State.

The Commission is expected to organize elections into the Local Government councils in the second quarter of 2020, therefore, Commission is allocated the sum of N293,334,000.00 to conduct elections into the Local Government Councils in the 2020 fiscal year.

The Borno State House of Assembly is expected to carefully study the budget before its expected passage soon.