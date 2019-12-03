Bucks keep streak alive, Sixers still undefeated at home

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks stretched their winning streak to 12 games on Monday with a 132-88 demolition of the hapless New York Knicks.

The Eastern Conference leaders showed no mercy to the worst side in the division, outscoring the Knicks by 33-15 in the first quarter and showing no let-up through a one-sided encounter.

Antetokounmpo was on court for just 21 minutes, adding 15 rebounds and shooting 10-of-14 while leading the scoring.

The Greek star was backed by Khris Middleton with 16 points and D.J. Wilson, who added 19 off the bench.

No fewer than six Milwaukee players finished in double digits, including Antetokounmpo’s elder brother Thanasis who chipped in with 10 points from his 12 minutes on the court.

The win saw the Bucks improve to 18-3 at the top of the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks remained rooted to the bottom of the standings with just four wins against 17 defeats.

Antetokounmpo meanwhile said Milwaukee were not thinking about their winning streak but rather looking ahead to their next game.

“I know we’re playing great basketball, everybody’s having fun but that’s in the past,” Antetokounmpo said.

“We’ve got to keep getting better, keep improving our game, keep improving as a team, because at the end of the day we try to translate everything we do right now at the end of the year. We’ve got to keep taking steps forward.”

Knicks coach David Fizdale admitted his team had been bracing for an onslaught from the tip-off.

