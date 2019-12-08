BSN to govt: Alleviate suffering of disabled persons

By Olayinka Latona

THE Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN, and Scripture Union Nigeria have urged governments at every level to implement policies that would lessen the burden of people with special needs across the country.

The two organisations made the plea at the maiden Bible Quiz for the deaf organised by BSN at the Christian Mission for the Deaf Church, CMD, Shomolu, Lagos.

Addressing journalists, BSN General Secretary, Dr. Dare Ajiboye said being deaf is not a disability but only a loss of hearing, which could happen to anyone.

“We are appealing to governments and various stakeholders to implement policies that would be of great benefit to people with disabilities. There is a need to carry these people with special needs along in every segment of society. It is time we stopped thinking for them but instead integrate them into the society,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Explaining the rationale behind the quiz, Ajiboye said: “We started the deaf translation project in 2014 at our centre in Ibadan and we have given some portions of the Sign Bible for the deaf in Nigeria.

“We want to see if they are reading the Bible that was given to them or just keeping it. BSN wanted people with hearing challenges to read the word of God,” he said.

Also speaking, General Director, Scripture Union, Mr Philips Odelana who was the chairman at the occasion maintained that the deaf has the right to movement and work just as a normal person.

He, therefore, urged the government to do more for the people with disabilities, saying there is a need for them to be educated, trained and involve them in national development.

Out of the five participating schools, Federal Science and Technology College, (Deaf Unit) emerged first ahead of Ipakodo Senior Grammar School, Ikorodu which came second while the third position went to State Junior Grammar School.

Vanguard