British Airways flight makes emergency landing in Baku

A passenger plane of British Airways from London to Islamabad on Friday made an emergency landing with no passengers injured, local airport authorities said in a statement.

The Boeing B787-8 Dreamliner’s pilots requested permission to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport amid warnings of heavy fog in the Pakistani capital.

According to the airport officials, the aircraft landed safely and the passengers are safe, and that all the passengers were accommodated in the transit zone of the Baku airport.

