Bribery video: Court dismisses case against Ganduje

By Abdulmumin Murtala

A Federal High Court in Kano has on Monday dismissed a suit filed by a Kano based lawyer Bulama Bukarti seeking an order of the court compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to investigate the state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for allegedly receiving graft from a contractor.

The Judge dismissed the case for lack of substantial evidence.

Bulama had approached the court seeking an order to ask EFCC to provide report of its forensic investigation analysis on the said video showing Ganduje receiving bribe from an unknown contractor.

Justice Egwuatu ruled that “even though where the affidavit deposed to, is not countered, it is deemed admitted, the evidence therein must be cogent and verifiable.”

The judge added that “the provisions of Freedom of Information Act 2011, required that information requested must be a public record and in the custody of the instruction of organization so requested from.”

Justice Egwuatu dismissed the case on the grounds that the evidence before the court has not shown that the EFCC has the record of the forensic analysis of the bribery video allegations, noting that the report ought to be given to the Kano state House of Assembly ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the matter.

It would be recalled that a video clip showing Governor Ganduje allegedly receding bribe from a contractor went viral ahead of the 2019 general elections.