Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Veteran Yoruba actor, Alabi Yellow is dead

On 1:37 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Yoruba actor, popularly known as Alabi Yellow has finally succumbed to stroke. The news of his death was shared on a Nollywood group platform “Nollywood First” and confirmed by many actors.

READ ALSO: Kogi Govt House holds first carol service in 28 years

The news of Alabi Yellow’s ill health was announced on Tuesday, March 26, 2018, by the Executive Chairman of Best Of Nollywood awards, Seun Oloketuyi.

Oloketuyi announced that the actor, who was born, Samuel Oludayo Akinpelu, has suffered a partial stroke shortly after the demise of his wife.

Details later…

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!