BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Governor Emmanuel’s victory

The Supreme Court in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.

The apex court in a judgment delivered on Wednesday 18th December says the case filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress lacked merit.

The APC candidate in the March 9 governorship election, Obong Nsima Ekere, had challenged the victory of Emmanuel, who was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Mary Odili, the court says Ekere’s “appeal lacks merit and its accordingly dismissed.”

