Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Governor Emmanuel’s victory

On 3:17 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel
Governor Emmanuel Udom, of Akwa Ibom state

The Supreme Court in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.

The apex court in a judgment delivered on Wednesday 18th December says the case filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress lacked merit.

Also read: Supreme Court affirms El Rufai as Kaduna governor

The APC candidate in the March 9 governorship election, Obong Nsima Ekere, had challenged the victory of Emmanuel, who was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Mary Odili, the court says Ekere’s “appeal lacks merit and its accordingly dismissed.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!