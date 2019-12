Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, upheld the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

In a unanimous decision, a seven-man panel of justices of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili, dismissed as lacking in merit, an appeal the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, David Ombugadu, filed to challenge the outcome of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: