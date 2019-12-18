[Breaking] Senator Uwajumogu’s death: Senate, Reps may adjourn plenary till Friday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Following the demise of Senator Ben Uwajumogu on Wednesday morning, the House of Representatives and indeed, the senate may adjourn plenary till Friday.

Uwajumogu is a serving senator from Imo North Senatorial District.

Reports said he slumped and died while taking his bath.

The essence of the adjournment is to honour the deceased.

It is a tradition to adjourn plenary for one day in the honour of any serving member that loses his life.

The House had planned to proceed for Christmas and New year holidays after tomorrow’s (Thursday) sitting before the news of the senator’s death filtered in.

The two chambers don’t usually hold plenaries on Mondays and Fridays.

The sad occurrence on the eve of adjournment is however seen as a coincidence which may necessitate both chambers to hold sessions at least for closing formalities for the year.

Speaker of the House of Representatives is expected to brief correspondents any moment from now but it is not readily known whether the briefing will dwell on the adjournment.

Details later

Vanguard

