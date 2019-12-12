Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Senate probes DSS invasion of court, rearrest of Sowore

By Henry Umoru

The Senate has begun probe into the action of Department of State Services, DSS, operatives following the rearrest pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, at the premises of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Consequently, the Senate on Thursday mandated its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti Central to carry out a holistic investigation into the matter and report back in one week.

Resolution of the Senate was a sequel to a Point of Order on the issue raised by Senator Bamidele on the invasion.

Bamidele came under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Orders as Amended that did not allow for contributions from other Senators.

