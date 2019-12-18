Breaking News
Breaking: Sanwo-Olu’s election as Lagos gov. upheld by Supreme court

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos state has been upheld by The Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili affirmed the governor’s victory at the March 9, 2019 election after dismissing two separate appeals challenging the outcome of the poll.

Justice Paul Galinje, who delivered the lead judgments in the two appeals held that the appeals lacked merit.

One of the appeals dismissed by the court was filed by Prof. Ifagbemi Awamaridi and his party, the Labour Party.

The other was by Chief Owolabi Salis and his party, Alliance Democracy.

vanguard

