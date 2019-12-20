Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Protest in Onitsha as tipper drivers block Onitsha-Enugu expressway (PHOTOS)

Onitsha, Enugu
Protesters block Onitsha-Enugu expressway
Tipper drivers block Onitsha-Enugu expressway
Ifeanyi Ubah caught in the web of protest

Tipper drivers blocked Onitsha Enugu expressway in protest against exorbitant levies.

Senator Ifeanyi Uba who was trapped in the blockade alighted to address and plead with the tipper drivers but without success.

Details soon…

Vanguard

