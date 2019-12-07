Breaking: Price of Bonny Light leaps to $65.47 per barrel

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
THE price of Bonny Light, Nigeria’s premium oil grade, has risen from $63.00 to $65.47 per barrel as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, cuts output by 500,000 barrels per day, bpd.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.