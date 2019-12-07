Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Price of Bonny Light leaps to $65.47 per barrel

…As OPEC cuts output by 500, 000 bpd
…Showing $8.47 excess oil revenue

THE price of Bonny Light, Nigeria’s premium oil grade, has risen from $63.00 to $65.47 per barrel as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, cuts output by 500,000 barrels per day, bpd.

