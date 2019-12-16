Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: Police gain forceful entry into textile company to stop protesters

On 12:16 pmIn Newsby

By Bose Adelaja

The Nigeria Police has forcefully gained entry into the premises of a textile company Nichemtex Limited, Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State where Hundreds of junior workers of the company have embarked on a peaceful demonstration for the past four days.

Reps member lauds Oilserv as a proud Nigerian Content Story(Opens in a new browser tab)

The protesters began a peaceful demonstration since late hours of Thursday over poor welfare condition, non-remittance of three years pension and non-payment of the 13th month bonus among others but few minutes ago, it was gathered that the Nigeria Police from Ipakodo Division have employed the services of some artisans to forcefully removed the company’s gates to  enable some Policemen gain entry into the premises of the textile company where the peaceful demonstration is taken place.

Vanguard shines again at 2019 NMMA Awards(Opens in a new browser tab)

Nichemtex Limited is the biggest textile industry in West Africa.

Vanguard

Details later…

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!