Breaking: Police gain forceful entry into textile company to stop protesters

On 1:01 pmIn Newsby

By Bose Adelaja

The Nigeria Police has forcefully gained entry into the premises of a textile company Nichemtex Limited, Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State where Hundreds of junior workers of the company have embarked on a peaceful demonstration for the past four days.

The protesters began a peaceful demonstration since late hours of Thursday over poor welfare condition, nonremittance of three years pension and non-payment of the 13th-month bonus among others but a few minutes ago, it was gathered that the Nigeria Police from Ipakodo Division has employed the services of some artisans to forcefully removed the company’s gates to enable some Policemen to gain entry into the premises of the textile company where the peaceful demonstration is taken place.

Nichemtex Limited is the biggest textile industry in West Africa.

 

Details later…

 

