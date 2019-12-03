Breaking: Police declare Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer ‘Ejiofor’ wanted

By Nwafor Sunday

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has been declared wanted by the Nigerian Police.

He was declared wanted over the death of two police officers and civilians who died during the alleged invasion in his country home Ifite Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, on Monday.

Recall that the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Kanu had yesterday, alleged that the police in Anambra State invaded the house of his lawyer Ejiofor, in Ifite Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area and killed three people, while many were wounded.

According to Kanu, “confirmed reports indicate that a combined team of police and the Military assassination squad invaded the home of my lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor in Oraifite Anambra State, yesterday in a bid to kill him and his family. Sadly, three innocent Biafrans were killed by this invading force at his residence”.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner in the state, John Abang, in a video message circulated by the spokesman of the police, Haruna Mohammed, on Tuesday, urged members of the public with any information of the laywer’s whereabouts to avail the police or any other security agencies of such information.

“Gentleman, I will like to let Nigerians to know that as we speak, Barrister Ejiofor, an IPOB member and his cohorts have been declared wanted by the command”.

“And I will seek the cooperation of law abiding Nigerians from North, South, East and West, wherever they find this individual, they should report to the nearest police station or any other security agency for possible arrest and prosecution,” Mr Abang said.

Also Mr Haruna according to PremiumTimes in an accompanying statement to the video message wrote: “Police in Anambra State have declared wanted one Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor (a member of the proscribed IPOB) and his cohorts over the alleged brutal murder of two Police officers in Oraifite yesterday”.

