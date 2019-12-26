Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin, has said that the party will soon begin to search for the most qualified candidate that would fly its flag for 2023 Presidency.

Jibril who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen, opined that the former Candidate of the Party in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar can contest if he wishes to.

He said that Atiku is a Nigerian and has the right like every other citizen to contest. His words as cited by Punch, “After all, Atiku couldn’t have been adjudged to have failed in the last presidential elections,” Walid said.

“Atiku is a Nigerian. Has he really failed in that (2019) election?

“The case went from the tribunal to the appeal court and up to the Supreme Court.

“If Atiku wants, he has the right to do so and other people have the right to do so.

“Do you think it’s only Atiku that wants to contest?” he asked.

Continuing, Walid said, “On the presidential candidate, the National Working Committee, in consultation with all relevant organs, will reveal the plan about our presidential candidate.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong to allow anybody from any zone to show interest, but our collective decision will bring out an agreeable candidate.”

Vanguard

