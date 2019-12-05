Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Orji Kalu faces jail term for over N7bn fraud

Former Abia state governor Orji Uzor Kalu has been convicted for fraud by a Lagos High Court. The serving Senator was charged by the federal government for theft, fraud of over N7.1 billion naira. He faces over 5 years in jail.

Kalu’s co-defendants are his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and Udeh Udeogu, who was Director of Finance and Accounts at the Abia State Government House during Kalu’s tenure as governor.

