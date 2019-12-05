Breaking: Orji Kalu faces jail term for over N7bn fraud

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Former Abia state governor Orji Uzor Kalu has been convicted for fraud by a Lagos High Court. The serving Senator was charged by the federal government for theft, fraud of over N7.1 billion naira. He faces over 5 years in jail.
