Breaking: Nigeria has suffered over 8 air crashes since 2015 — Gbajabiamila 

…as Reps probe Nigerian Airforce

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimaila has regretted incessant military air crashes in the country, placing the number at 8 between 2015 and 2019.

The speaker spoke at the ongoing investigative hearing of the House on “Incessant Non-Combatant Related Air Crashes by the Nigerian Air Force” at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

He said: “Between 2015 and 2019, the country had recorded at least 8 air crashes in non-combatant air crashes. These crashes have led to the loss of human lives and created panic. And financial loss suffered by this country”.

The heating has in attendance the Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar.

