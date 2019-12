A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the forfeiture of two houses owned by immediate past Senate President Bukola Saraki, , in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

The judge, Rilwan Aikawa, gave the order based on an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The houses are located at plots 10 and 11 Abdulkadir Road, GRA, Ilorin.

Details later…

VANGUARD