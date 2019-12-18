Kogi Governor signs N176bn 2020 budget into Law

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has signed the 2020 Budget of the State into law at a ceremony in Government House, Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt Hon. Matthew Kolawole hailed the Governor’s commitment to transparency and development. He said the Assembly was “expeditious in passing the budget after painstakingly scrutinizing the budget”. The Speaker said the House is not in any doubt that it will increase the prosperity of the people of Kogi State.

Addressing the audience after the signing ceremony, Governor Yahaya Bello thanked the Assembly for their “demonstration of patriotism and commitment to serve the people of Kogi State”.

He assured the people of the State or his administration’s readiness to implement the budget to the letters in order to impact on the well being of the people of Kogi State.

READ ALSO: Missing baby not exhumed from Akure church ― Ondo

Governor Bello said more revenue will be generated to fund the budget by making more people pay taxes and also blocking any loophole discovered in the system.

“We have no doubt that we can generate enough revenue to power the Budget Of Prosperity. We shall also ensure we partner with the private sector and development partners to ensure we bring nothing but prosperity to the people of Kogi State.

“Our partnership with the President Muhammadu Buhari – led Federal Government will also help our development plan for the state”.

In his vote of thanks, the Hon. Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Hon. Paul Maiwada thanked the Governor and the Assembly Members for making it possible for the 2020 Budget of Prosperity to be passed in record time before the end of 2019.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: