Breaking: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu loses father

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu-Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has sent a condolence message to the family of its leaders Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the entire community of Afaraukwu community over the death of his father and traditional ruler of Afaraukwu, His Royal Majesty, Eze Sir Israel Okwu Kanu.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful attributed the death of the traditional ruler to complications arising from the trauma of the invasion of his palace by Nigerian soldiers on September 14, 2017 and most recently the shock of the sudden death of his wife, Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu Kanu.

Although IPOB did not disclose the date of his death, however, Vanguard gathered that the traditional ruler died not up to one month of the passibg of his wife.

However, IPOB prayed God to grant the family, friends, lovers of freedom, Afaraukwu Eze-in-Council and entire community the fortitude to bear the great loss and vacuum the passing of His Majesty Eze Okwu Kanu has created in the community.

IPOB’s statement read, “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to console the family of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the entire Kanu family and the community of Afaraukwu over the passing of their father, uncle, brother and traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty Eze Sir Israel Okwu Kanu the Egwu Ukwu II of Afaraukwu, who joined his ancestors as a result of health complications arising from the trauma of the invasion of his palace by Nigerian soldiers on September 14, 2017, and most recently the shock of the sudden death of his wife Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu Kanu.

“We are left in no doubt the military attack on Isiama Afaraukwu and the Kanu family by the armed forces of the Federal Government of Nigeria is the principal cause of death of our leader’s parents.

“We confidently state, without fear of contradiction, that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has sacrificed his parents in pursuit of freedom for the people of Biafra. There is no greater act of devotion to a noble cause and service to the people of Biafra than this.

“Rather than weaken or diminish our resolve to restore Biafra, the passing of our leader’s parents will infuse us with a greater sense of determination because only by accomplishing the liberation of Biafra will we truly mourn them.

“We are asking Almighty God, (Chukwu Okike Abiama) to grant the family, friends, lovers of freedom, Afaraukwu Eze-in-Council and entire community the fortitude to bear the great loss and vacuum the passing of His Majesty Eze Sir, Okwu Kanu, has created in our midst.”

