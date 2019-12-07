Breaking: Intervene in Sowore’s case, SERAP writes Trump

By Nwafor Sunday

AS the case of the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore gets messier, intandem with allegations of violation of law and order by the Department of State Service, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, on Saturday wrote to the United States President Mr Donald Trump to intervene.

The group’s letter was precipitated by the alleged invasion of courtroom and intimidation of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

Reports had it that the DSS stormed the courtroom yesterday, caused pandemonium at the court and physically assaulted Mr Sowore.

The group which condemned the action of DSS yesterday opined; “The appalling invasion of the courtroom and the ill-treatment of Sowore and Bakare is a blatant attack on the rule of law and the sanctity and integrity of our justice system. An independent judiciary, free from intimidation and harassment is a basic precondition to a functioning democracy under the rule of law.

“The violent re-arrest of Sowore and Bakare right inside the courtroom is a textbook case of a mockery of justice and abuse of the judicial process. It drives home the failure of the Nigerian government to fulfill its constitutional and international human rights obligations to respect citizens’ human rights and observe the rule of law”, SERAP said.

In view of the above, SERAP via its Twitter handle solicited for the intervention of Trump, clarifying that Sowore is a husband to a US Citizen which compels him (TRUMP) to act.

Read bellow:

Dear @realDonaldTrump

Omoyele Sowore who is the husband of a US citizen Mrs Opeyemi Sowore, was violently re-arrested yesterday inside the courtroom after the court has granted him bail.

You’ve consistently committed to putting America first. That means speaking out for Sowore.

Vanguard