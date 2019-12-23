BREAKING: General Overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, six other church officials docked in Akure over Missing Child

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

THE embattled General Overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Center Akure, Prophet Alfa Babatunde was today arraigned before An Akure magistrate’s court sitting at Oke-Eda on two counts of felony and kidnap.

The Department of Security Service, DSS docked the clergyman after spending two weeks in their custody

He was arraigned alongside six other members of the church, Omodara Olayinka Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode and Peter Anjorin.

They were dragged to court in connection with the mysterious disappearance of a one-year-old boy during a Sunday service in the church on November 10 this year.

READ ALSO: FG to implement National Oral Health Policy

Recall that irate youths last week set ablaze the headquarters of the church located at Osinle and another branch of the church at Ajipowo in the Akure metropolis.

No fewer than ten suspected arsonists have been arrested by the police and would be charged to court soon after the completion of investigation by police detectives.

No service was held in all the branches of the church across the state last Sunday.

The state police commissioner Adie Udie has drafted police to the burnt headquarters of the state and the Oda private residence of the clergyman to prevent further attack.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: