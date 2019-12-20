Breaking: EFCC secures court order to detain ex-AGF, Adoke for 14 days

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, secured an order from the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Maitama, to detain the immediate past AtAttorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, SAN, for 14 days.

The court, in a ruling by Justice Othman Musa, granted an ex-parte application the anti-graft agency filed for leave to retain the ex-AGF in its custody to enable it to conclude ongoing investigation into the alleged role he played in the $1.2billion Malabu Oil bloc fraud.

Also read:

It will be recalled that Adoke was arrested upon his arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirate, on Thursday.

He was previously detained in Dubai by the Interpol which arrested him on November 11 following a bench warrant the EFCC obtained from an Abuja High Court at Jabi.

More details soon…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: