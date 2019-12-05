BREAKING: DSS frees Sowore from detention

The convener of RevolutionNow and publisher of Sahara reporters,  Omoyele Sowore has been released from detention late Thursday afternoon after spending more than 100 days in DSS custody.

This was disclosed by Sahara Reporters.

Sowore release is coming few hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja gave the agency 24-hours to release him and Bakare from detention.

You would recall that Sowore, was arrested on August 3 – just days to a planned protest against bad governance in the country.

