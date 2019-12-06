Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Drama as DSS re-arrests Sowore, Bakare in court (VIDEO)

On 11:11 amIn Newsby
Sowore, DSS

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Department of State Service, DSS, on Friday re-arrested pro-democracy activist and convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare (aka Mandate), where re-arrested at the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja, barely 12 hours after they were released from detention on the order of the court.

Armed operatives of the secret service swooped on the defendants after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu adjourned their trial till February 11.

Though lawyers and supporters of the defendants tried to resist their arrest, over 100 armed operatives of the DSS bundled Sowore and Bakare out of the court premises in a commando style at about 10:45am.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!