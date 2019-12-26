Breaking: Deji Adeyanju allegedly jets out to Dubai ‘unconsciously’ for treatment

Kindly Share This Story:

…Petitions Inspector General of Police

By Nwafor Sunday

The convener of Concerned Nigerians, and human rights activist, Prince Deji Adeyanju, has allegedly been flown to Dubai for treatment.

Deji was attacked on Monday by 150-strong crowd of wild, drug-crazed youths shouting “sai Baba”.

His attackers were believed to be pro-Buhari’s working for the government. They attacked Deji and other protesters while trying to submit a petition to the National Human Rights Commission on the detention of #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore and others believed to be detained unconstitutionally.

Confirming his attack, former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode said, “he (Deji) was badly beaten until he fell to the ground and went unconscious. He barely escaped with his life”.

However, SaharaReporters had it that Deji has undergone both brain and heart scan to ascertain the level of complications and internal injuries sustained during the attack.

The online news portal said Adeyanju was flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirate, on Tuesday for further medical treatment following the deterioration of his health.

“The result of the Computed Tomography scan conducted shows that the activist has issues with his heart.

“Adeyanju has been placed in an emergency ward while doctors battle to save his life”, it said.

In another development, the Activist has allegedly petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over his attack.

In his petition, Deji asked Mr Adamu to investigate the matter, noting that those who violated his rights should be brought to book.

His petition reads in part:

“The planned intent and the conspiracy of the invading group was obvious when they made for me and chased me to a point where I was manhandled, assaulted and seriously brutalized and my clothes were torn, while my valuables: iPhone 11 and some cash on me, were stolen.

“I was subsequently rescued by some young activists and ferried in a taxi, while the policemen on the ground in their numbers and around the venue, watched helplessly and did nothing.

“The miscreants were led by a young man who later introduced himself to the media as Kabiru Ibrahim Dallah of Centre for Leadership Initiative and another fellow who I am yet to ascertain his name”.

Vanguard

