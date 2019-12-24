Breaking: Deji Adeyanju apologizes to IPOB leader ‘Nnamdi Kanu’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The convener of Concerned Nigerians, and human rights activist, Prince Deji Adeyanju, has on Tuesday apologized to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu over the statement he made against him.

Recall that Kanu’s mission was to achieve a sovereign state for the Igbo. But his struggle, mission and vision was cut short by the current administration that later accused him of committing treasonable felony.

Kanu was lacerated in Prison and was later bailed, despite the stringent conditions of his bail. In 2017, the IPOB leader accused the Nigerian soldiers of invading his home town in Abia with the view of killing him.

Mazi Kanu made his way outside the country and since then has been filling reports and issuing statements against the Nigerian government.

He accused Buhari’s administration of marginalizing the Igbo, violating human rights and disobeying court order.

However, having escaped to another country for refuge, Deji lampooned him and advised him to come back to Nigeria and stop instigating his group members to attack Nigerian leaders.

His words, “Some of the miscreants defending coward Nnamdi Kanu make me laugh. Small intimidation by Buhari, he compromised, collected money and ran away. If he’s man enough, he should come back. I have been arrested 9 times under Buhari; imprisoned thrice but still here.

“You can’t be saying you want Biafra and you are running away from ordinary Buhari, come back. Come back and confront Buhari like many of us are doing here. Abi, you want to achieve Biafra on Facebook?

“Was the military not outside Keffi prison waiting to re-arrest me in December, 2018? Why didn’t I run away from Nigeria like a coward? Why didn’t I also compromise & collect dollars?”

Similarly, when Nnamdi Kanu had ordered his group to attack and ridicule Nigerian politicians found outside the country, Deji accused Kanu of being a business man with no basic ideology nor love for the Igbo.

He said “Permit me to start with the words of Martin Luther King: “In spite of temporary victories, violence never brings permanent peace. We adopt the means of nonviolence because our end is a community at peace with itself. We will try to persuade with our words, but if our words fail, we will try to persuade with our acts.”

“You have heard me say before and I will say again, Nnamdi Kanu is only a businessman looking for where to collect money. He is not driven by ideology or love for the Igbos.

“After attacking his fellow Igbo brother, Senator Ike Ekweremadu who played a significant role in ensuring his release from Kuje Prison in Germany, Kanu the businessman has called on some of his miscreants/supporters to attack President Buhari as he visits Japan.

“Those who were doubting me when I said Kanu is being sponsored by some elements in the North can now see the clear handwriting on the wall. How can any reasonable person openly call for an attack on the president of a nation on foreign soil? Even if you don’t like Buhari or what he represents, at least we must respect the fact that he is the president of our country.

“Do you think Kanu does not know the danger of attacking Buhari in Japan. He knows but those sponsoring him are doing everything humanly possible to ensure no Igbo man ever rule Nigeria and also put peace-loving Igbos in the North in danger by setting them up for reprisal attacks by Buhari’s fanatical supporters.”

Confirming his regret and apology today, former Aviation minister Chief Femi Fani-Kayode wrote via his facebook handle, “I can confirm that my courageous brother Prince Deji Adeyanju has expressed his deepest regrets about all he said about my equally courageous friend and brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and that Kanu has forgiven him.

The bridge has been built and the matter settled. Now is the time for the righteous to UNITE and OPPOSE the tyranny that has gripped our land and plagued our people.”

Recall that Deji was beaten yesterday, while protesting for the release of the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore and others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: