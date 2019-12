Judge Ijeoma Ojukwu of the federal high court in Abuja has awarded the sum of N100,000 against the Department of State Services (DSS) for disobeying an order for the release Omoyele Sowore, pro-democracy activist.

The judge said the DSS cannot constitute itself as a parallel court of law. She went ahead to order the DSS to release the activist within 24 hours.

Details shortly…

VANGUARD