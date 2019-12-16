Breaking: Chaos as rival cult groups engage in shooting spree in Surulere

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There is pandemonium in Aguda, Surulere, area of Lagos State on going, following serious clash that erupted between suspected rival cult groups in the area.

The incident, happening between Pako and Cassette Bus Stops, according to eyewitness started about 10.15 am, with both groups shooting sporadically, using other dangerous weapons in free for all.

At press time, it could not be confirmed if there were casualties as residents who are locked up in their respective homes, sent distress call for immediate intervention by the police and other security agents to restore law and order before causing further damages.

Vanguard News Nigeria.