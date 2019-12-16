Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: Chaos as rival cult groups engage in shooting spree in Surulere

On 11:20 amIn Metroby

South Africa, Nigerian, police

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There is pandemonium in Aguda, Surulere, area of Lagos State on going, following serious clash that erupted between suspected rival cult groups in the area.

The incident, happening between Pako and Cassette Bus Stops, according to eyewitness started about 10.15 am, with both groups shooting sporadically, using other dangerous weapons in free for all.

At press time, it could not be confirmed if there were casualties as residents who are locked up in their respective homes, sent distress call for immediate intervention by the police and other security agents to restore law and order before causing further damages.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!