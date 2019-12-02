Breaking: After 15 months in Navy detention without trial, EFCC produces Captain Dada Labinjo

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday produced a naval chief, Captain Dada Labinjo, who had been in detention without trial for one year and three months, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.
Labinjo has been in the custody of the Nigerian Navy since September 2018.
The arraignment of the senior Naval officer on a two-count charge is going on before justice Muslim Hassan.
