Breaking: After 15 months in Navy detention without trial, EFCC produces Captain Dada Labinjo

By Onozure Dania – Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday produced a naval chief, Captain Dada Labinjo, who had been in detention without trial for one year and three months, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Labinjo has been in the custody of the Nigerian Navy since September 2018.

The arraignment of the senior Naval officer on a two-count charge is going on before justice Muslim Hassan.

