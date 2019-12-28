Brazilian striker, Hulk, split with wife of 12 years, dates children's cousin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawal Sherifat

Brazilian Striker, Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, popularly known as Hulk splits with the wife of 12 years and begins to date her niece.

The striker who currently plays for Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG reportedly splits with wife, Iran, in July 2019 after 12 years of marriage. The 33 years old striker’s 12-year-old marriage birth three children with Iran.

Hulk came out officially to confirm the relationship with his wife’s niece, Camila, saying he loves transparency and would like to avoid lies and malicious comments.

Brazilian forward HULK broke up with his wife of 12 years back in July 2019, having three children. Due to rumours, he has come out and officially confirmed that he is dating his ex-Wife's NIECE. So he is now currently dating his children's cousin… 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/rSMbCxuWjD — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 28, 2019

Camila, Iran’s favorite niece and cousin to Hulk and Iran’s children took to Social Media to express herself to her aunty.

“Aunt Iran, I first want to tell you that this message is not an explanation or justification of anything.

“I needed to tell you some things that unfortunate circumstances do not allow me to say personally.

"Although it is irrelevant to you now, I love you very much and care about you, so I am speaking here.

"I really want you to know things that maybe everyone will talk about differently, mere speculation, but I don't really judge them because outsiders know absolutely nothing and most of the time just want the situation to be worse. Camila deleted her page on Social Media following from the backlash she started getting after. Footballer Hulk divorces his wife and announces romance with her niece | PHOTOS Web Eye | sports https://t.co/qHQczijgEC pic.twitter.com/a7tZz4AENz — En24 News (@En24_News) December 28, 2019 Iran says that Hulk didn't put their children into consideration while making this decision. vanguard

