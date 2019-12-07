By Gabriel Olawale

The heavyweight boxer, Sheikh Waziri was scheduled to make his professional debut on 6th July 2019 but there has been a strange coincidence each time the fight nears. Every fight has been cancelled. It seems that fighters are afraid to step inside the ring and take on the Black Scorpio in case they get stung by his powerful right hand.

Whilst enduring a grueling training camp for six months Big Shake has been keen to sting his next opponent but every fighter that has been put before him has cancelled at the last minute for unknown circumstances.

There have been four fighters in total who have all pulled out at the last minute and Big Shake’s Instagram account (@bigshake1) has been causing a stir, sources have said fighters are watching Big Shake’s training videos and are being intimidated and it’s not surprise, his videos show his strength and speed as a heavyweight boxer.

Big Shake has been building a reputation locally and on social media as being the ‘Heavyweight that no one will fight’. Despite coming from a dangerous unlicensed boxing background and having no amateur experience, Big Shake is most definitely placing fear amongst his potential fighters as this is the third professional debut that has ended with his opponents cancelling at the last minute.

Big Shake is known for breaking barriers and throwing himself in the deep end, he has shown just how serious and determined he is by going against the Commonwealth WBA Gold Heavyweight, WBA Continental Heavyweight and Olympic champion Joe Joyce in an intense sparring session. Sources at his local gym in London have confirmed he has also asked Dillian Whyte the interim WBC Heavyweight champion for a sparring session.

Big Shake has attracted drama at the early stage of his career but in a very unpredictable fashion by scaring off his opponents before they get in the ring. The question remains – who is willing to face the Heavyweight boxer that will fight?

Vanguard